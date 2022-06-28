LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Consistent drops in gas prices across Arkansas leave drivers with a bit of relief at the pumps.

AAA reported Tuesday that the average gas price in the Natural State dropped to $4.43 per gallon. Though it is a one-cent drop from Monday, any decrease in gas prices is a driver’s favorite trend. It has been two weeks since the state recorded its highest gas average of $4.54 per gallon.

Diesel fuel in Arkansas remained at $5.38 per gallon.

Drivers in Greene County are seeing the state’s lowest price average of $4.16 per gallon. Drivers in Montgomery County are paying the state’s highest average of $4.86 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has the highest gas average of $4.44 per gallon, just one cent above the state average. Hot Springs follows with an average of $4.37 per gallon. Gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging around $4.36 per gallon.

The national average of gas dropped to $4.88 per gallon. AAA officials said the drop in the global price of oil has helped the price of gas drop nationally. Officials also noted that the motive to drop prices is a fear of a potential recession.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

