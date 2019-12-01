SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Community supports West Monroe’s local shops

WEST MONROE, LA (11/30/19)– Today is the big day for local businesses here in Ouachita Parish as it’s National Small Business Saturday. While shopping online might be an easier route, small businesses could offer you exactly what you are missing from your holiday wish list.



“Help us out and buy things locally. Not just buying things on the internet,” said Bruce Gooding, Owner of Trenton Street Antiques.



A local shop girl says West Monroe’s small businesses can offer you the personal services that most big box retails can’t.



“We give the costumers a personal relationship. They can come in here and we can remember what their style is,” said Hannah Chek, Shop Girl at Sadie C’s.



One owner also says when you support the business, you’re supporting your neighbors.



“We’re your neighbors. We employe your neighbors and friends, so that’s the importance of it. I’ve made so many friends through this store,” said Kerri McBeth, Owner of Mother Hen.



Just like action and reaction…When the community doesn’t support small businesses, it takes a toll on the city as a whole.



“If you don’t shop local it really hurts the local tax base. We can’t do a lot of pretty things like the parade and new improvements and everything in the city,” said Gooding.



Small Business Saturday might not be Black Friday, but keeping your dollars local reminds small businesses on why they do this.



“It makes us feel so special because we’ve only been here a little over a month. We’ve already seen a great impact from the community and they love it here and we love for them to be here,” said Chek.