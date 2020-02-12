Slim Chickens whips us up a dish made with love!

WEST MONROE, La. (2/12/2020) — Love is in the air, and so is the smell of crispy, mouth-watering chicken! Cathy Allmon, general manager of Slim Chickens in West Monroe, stops by to tell us all about the chain’s tasty Valentine’s Day special.

As if chicken and waffles couldn’t get any better, for one week only, you can get those delicious golden buttermilk waffles in the shape of a heart. Consider it a new Valentine tradition.

To recap: three savory hand-breaded chicken tenders piled on a golden buttermilk heart-shaped waffle with butter and sweet syrup. True to form, Slim Chickens uses only the best, freshest ingredients for this southern classic.

And on February 17, Slim Chicken’s is celebrating its 17th birthday! With this birthday comes a special of course, the chain is offering $5 Chick’s Meal plates. That’s three of their famous hand-breaded chicken tenders, a pile of golden fries, Texas toast and a medium drink for $5.00, all day long.