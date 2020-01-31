Slim Chickens stops by with some tasty signature sandwiches!

Check out the delicious specials they're offering now at the West Monroe location!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/31/2020) — Slim Chickens stops by to whip up some of their delicious signature chicken sandwiches!

It all starts with a toasted warm bun, then it’s topped with a tasty ranch cream, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato and of course, a crispy, fresh made chicken breast and topped with bacon. This fantastic dish was paired with a generous side of tasty coleslaw with a Reese’s cheesecake jar for dessert.

Cathy Allmon, general manager of Slim Chickens West Monroe explains all of the have-to-have deals and upcoming specialties locals can enjoy.

Slim Chickens is located at 5081 Cypress Street in West Monroe.