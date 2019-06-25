Slidell Police: Bullets fly at truck stop after woman’s fiance is fired

News

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — (6/25/19) Authorities say a woman opened fire at a Louisiana truck stop after her fiance was fired from his job driving an 18-wheeler. Nobody was hurt but a 1-year-old child was among those endangered.

Police say 32-year-old Natalie Williams was jailed on an attempted murder charge following Friday’s incident in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans. The police news release says it happened during an argument after a trucking company owner fired Williams’ fiance.

Williams is accused of firing several rounds at the trucking company owner and at a truck occupied by the owner’s fiance and their 1-year-old son.

Slidell Police responding to 911 calls found Williams hiding in nearby woods and arrested her. Online records show her bail was $150,000. It was unclear whether she had an attorney.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story