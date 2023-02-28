SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The owner of a Slidell ice cream truck is behind bars after the Slidell Police Department found more than popsicles and ice cream sandwiches in the truck.

On Monday (Feb. 27), officers on Old Spanish Trail reportedly pulled over a blue-colored ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights. The truck was already on the detective’s radar after receiving reports of meth sales and usage in the truck.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives found melted ice cream, methamphetamine, and additional drug paraphernalia. The owner 42-year-old, Tamisha Morin was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant, and multiple traffic violations.

The truck called “Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats” was impounded.

Slidell PD says two puppies were located inside. They are now in the care of Slidell Animal Control. No children are suspected to be exposed to the drug as the truck was out of commission for several months.

“As always, keeping children safe is a main priority of the Slidell Police Department. Not only were more dangerous substances removed from the streets of Slidell, but this case also put an end to an operation that could have affected the health and safety of many children,” said Slidell Police Department.