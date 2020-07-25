Skull recovered from Mississippi River bank

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A human skull recovered from the Mississippi River bank in Natchez is being sent to the state crime lab for forensic analysis. The Natchez Democrat reports Adams County Coroner James Lee said his office was notified Thursday that the skull was on the bank near where he recovered a boot July 6 with what appeared to be human remains. Lee says it’s too early in the investigation to know if the two findings are connected.

