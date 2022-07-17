BRIDGE CITY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Office of Juvenile Justice, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, six juveniles escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth. The escape was reported to have happened at 2:30 AM.

When the Office of Juvenile Justice became aware that the six juveniles were no longer in the facility, local law enforcement was notified.

As of 6:00 AM this morning, five of the juveniles have been obtained, but an 18-year-old Orleans Parish male remains at large.

The juvenile has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database. The Bridge Center for Youth has also established a Command Center for the gathering and distribution of information to assist in the apprehension of the juvenile.

If anyone has information on the missing juvenile, call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command Center at (504)-401-3359.