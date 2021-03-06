Simmons Sporting Goods hosts the 32nd annual “Big Buck Contest”; More than 3,800 bucks entered

BASTROP, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today was the 32nd annual Simmons Sporting Goods “Big Buck Contest”. These deer are just a few of the 3,800 bucks that were entered into this year’s competition. However, only 52 of them were big enough to take home a prize.

“So we had one of the biggest years yet. We had 38 hundred entries of some of the biggest deer I’ve seen. With social distancing, hunting is a great way to get out and enjoy the outdoors without having to be around a lot of people. For that, we’ve seen the most deer killed and best ones we’ve seen in years,” said Hunter Simmons, CEO of Simmons Sporting Goods.

It’s all thanks to our hunters that Louisiana is known as the “Sportsman’s Paradise”. Being the largest free entry big buck contest in the US, Simmons Sporting Goods in Bastrop sees thousands of hunters from across the state. For Daniel chautin, skipping out on Halloween gave him the deer of his life.

“Me and my dad, the first day of youth season, we went hunting, which was on Halloween so we decided not to go trick or treating. We went around 3:30 and it was kind of bland, nothing was happening. Then around 4:30, the deer came out and we were like…Ohhh it is a really big one, we gotta get ready. So we have everything ready and the moment it gave us a good shot… Pow…Dead. He ran about 40 yards and we found him there,” said Daniel Chautian, 2nd place in Youth Category.

There were 22 different categories, ranging from non-typical to youth divisions. Skylar Donald, a student at St. Fredrick High School, proved that women can shoot too. After hunting a deer for weeks, she got her shot, placing her 1st in women’s archery.

“It was really exciting, it really was,” said Donald.

The total cost for all the prizes given out was more than $130,000. The biggest prizes included a 10 thousand dollar shopping spree at Simmons and if you had the biggest buck in a 200-mile radius, you could have won a 4 wheeler from House of Cycles.

“He was a whole lot bigger than I anticipated him being. I knew he was big but I didn’t know he was that big. Anyways, I measured him and told my wife he might have a chance at Simmons. I brought him up here to Simmons Sporting Goods and just so happened I won the 4 wheeler from House of Cycles,” said Bryan Scott, 1st place in Muzzleloader.

Simmons also partnered with Miller Light and Choice Brands, offering a prize any beer lover would dream of. Leslie Towns won 20 cases of his favorite drink and all the hunting gear he would need.

“It was great, I could not believe it and it had awesome prizes,” said Leslie Towns, who won the “Stock the Camp” prize.

While winning all these prizes are nice, at the end of the day, hunting goes deeper than that.

“It is so nice to go out in the woods, get your own food, clean it yourself, and you know where it is going through. You know, you have to do the work to get that food, and it’s just so close to nature. God provided that food for you,” said chautin.

It’s also about spending time in the deer stand with those you love…

“I grew up hunting with my grandpa and so it has always been that family bond…even though you go out there and don’t talk. It’s just being with the other person,” said Scott.

Simmons’ Big Buck Contest was made possible after months of planning throughout the pandemic.

“We’re trying to take any safety measures we can. Were doing the actual award ceremony outside so people can social distance, we are encouraging masks at the front, we have a temperature station where you can read your temperature without having to be interacted with, and we are encouraging social distancing. We’re doing the best we can,” said Simmons.

BELOW IS A LIST OF WINNERS:

NON TYPICAL:

5th place: Natalie Earles 175 6/8 Avoyelles Parish, LA

4th place: Cade Mcbride 178 1/8 Hempstead County, AR

3rd Place; Landon Wright 178 5/8 Richland Parish, LA

2nd Place Will Hanna 186 5/8 Red River Parish, LA

1st Place: Robin Prince 215 7/8 Humphreys County, MS

Open Archery:

2nd Place: Scottie Pitre 191 4/8 Adams County, IL

1st Place Bobby Porter 192 3/8 Racine County, WI

Youth:

5th Place; Ethan Yarborough 161 6/8 Morehouse Parish, LA

4th Place Anna Kate Myers 163 6/8 Bienville Parish, LA

3rd Place: Gray Worthy 170 Issaquena County, MS

2nd Place: Daniel Chautin 170 2/8 St. Landry Parish, LA

1st Place Carter Smith 190 3/8 Avoyelles Parish, LA

Women’s:

5th place: Heather Durrett 158 6/8 Union Parish, LA

4th Place: Kelly Downey 159 7/8 Bossier Parish, LA

3rd Place: Kim Greer 165 5/8 Maddison Parish, LA

2nd Place: Shelby Penick 167 7/8 Franklin Parish, LA

1st Place: Peggy Head 174 4/8 Madison Parish, LA

ARCHERY:

5th Place; Ben Brallier Jr. 172 5/8 Concordia Parish, LA

4th Place; Jon Brighton Russel 178 1/8 Letlore County, MS

3rd Place: Eric Graham 177 6/8 Warren County, MS

3rd Place: Wesley Miller 177 6/8 Webster Parish, LA

2nd Place: Lance Gaude 181 1/8 Concordia Parish, LA

1st Place: Cody Brown 186 2/8 Madison Parish, LA

OPEN:

5th Place: Michael Bartlett 166 6/8 Pike County, MO

4th Place: Abigail Tew 167 1/8 Pushmataha County, OK

3rd Place Terral Woods 169 Johnson County, KS

2nd Place: Jordan Wiggins 169 3/8 Woods County, OK

1st Place: Rick Ainsworth 196 5/8 Gentry County, MO

Men’s:

5th Place: David Recchia 176 Caddo Parish, LA

4th Place: Chad Atherley 176 6/8 Jefferson County, AR

3rd Place: Carson Smyly 177 3/8 Washington County, MS

2nd Place: Greg Poole 182 7/8 Concordia Parish, LA

1st Place; Garrett Anderson 189 4/8 Red River Parish, LA

MuzzleLoader:

5th Place: Neal Adcock 165 5/8 Richland Parish, LA

4th Place: Toby Caskey 169 7/8 Montgomery County, AR

3rd Place: Brad Adams 172 3/8 Concordia Parish, LA

2nd Place: Brett Turner 180 3/8 Chicot County, AR

1st place: Bryan Scott 190 4/8 Avoyelles Parish, LA

*Bryan Scott also the winner of the Canam 450 4X4 from House of Cycles and First South Farm Credit.