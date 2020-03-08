Simmons holds 31st annual Big Buck Contest; Hunters share about their season

MONROE, LA (03/07/20)– Simmons’ Sporting Goods has been leaving a mark in Sportsman’s Paradise for 31 years with its annual Big Buck Contest.



“It shows what Louisiana is all about,” James Goldman, 5th place Non-typical category.



This year, there were 26 different competing categories ranging from women’s archery to youth. Hundreds of hunters entered from states across the country but only 63 hunters took home a winning prize. One winner says he is proud of the buck he harvested as he had a better shot than his dad, who’s bullet missed this exact deer a few weeks before.



“I would have been happy for him to kill it, but I’m happy I killed it,” said Duke Fortenberry, 4th place Youth Division.



While Duke’s been hunting his whole life, he says this will always be a moment he remembers.



“I really did not want to go, but my dad kicked me out of the bed and made me go and I’m glad he did,” said Fortenberry.

Simmons’ Sporting Goods gave away over $150,000 in prizes. James Goldman received some of those prizes as he harvested a deer he and his dad had been tracking for 4 years. Though the deer placed him 5th, he says the experience with his dad is irreplaceable.

“Me and him just looking at the pictures and laughing at them over the years and we miss that. We miss not seeing him anymore in the picture but we are glad we got him,” said Goldman.

Simmons’ officials say they are happy to hear every story behind the bullet…or in this case an arrow.



“I had told my husband “you can shoot him if you want to” and he said, “no, I rather you do it.” Well, I’m not arguing with that,” said Ellen Till, 1st place Women’s Archery division.



A selfless move from her husband, proving women can run with the boys.



“Hey, women are better shots at a lot of things,” said Till.

The stories can continue for hours of how this hunting season was a hit, and that’s why Simmons’ Big Buck Contest is the biggest of its kind in The United States.



Simmons’ didn’t stop at the $150,000 worth of prizes, they also had a drawing for anyone who entered into the Big Buck Contest to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Simmons.

That winner was Danny Johnson of West Monroe.