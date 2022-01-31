UPDATE: Mr. Landry has been located safe.

DERIDDER, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A statewide Silver Alert has been issued by the Louisiana State Police. They are attempting to locate Roger Landry, 68, who was discovered missing by staff late this morning from a group residence in Green Acres Subdivision located on Pear Street in DeRidder Beauregard Parish.

Landry is a White male with short gray hair, blue eyes, 5’5″ tall and 196 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

According to a press release, medical staff at the residence confirms Landry suffers from a severe medical condition that may impair his judgement, and is in need of constant care.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Landry is asked to immediately contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the DeRidder Police Department.