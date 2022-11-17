HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) -The Louisiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman named Eileen Chauvin.

The 80-year-old “was last seen on November 16, 2022, around 4:30 p.m. wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans at her residence on School Street in Houma,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP provided this information about Chauvin:

Height: 5’0”

Weight: 130 pounds

A family member checked on Chauvin about 90 minutes after the 80-year-old was last seen by anyone.

Chauvin could not be found and “she is believed to have left her residence on foot with an unknown direction of travel,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP said, “Chauvin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.”

If you see Eileen Chauvin, please call the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or dial 911.