CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to The Louisiana State Police, officers issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for 83-year-old Paul Allen Brown Sr., on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Officers reported that Brown was last seen on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at around 2:00 a.m., walking West on Gerstner Memorial Boulevard (Louisiana Highway 14) West of Corbina Road near Lake Charles, Louisiana. Brown was last seen wearing a dark gray striped shirt, light gray pants, a black belt, black socks, a dark blue

ball cap, and Sketchers shoes.

According to officers, Brown suffers from a history of dementia that may impair his judgement. Anyone who has information on Brown’s location should contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)-936-7210 or dial 911.