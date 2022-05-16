CROWLEY, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A Silver Alert has been issued for James Hubert Breaux, 86, of Crowley. The family discovered him missing on Saturday, May 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m.

According to a release, Breaux is believed to be traveling in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Louisiana license plate C281416. He was last seen Friday evening at 7:53 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in Iowa, La.

He is described as a White male with gray hair, blue eyes and gray beard. He is approximately 5’11” and 180 pounds. It is possible that he is wearing blue jeans, a yellow LSU shirt and a black medical alert bracelet.

Family members of Breaux confirm he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. His personal items including his medication is still at his residence.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of James Hubert Breaux should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or by calling 911.