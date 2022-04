NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zion Williamson, who missed the entire season with a fractured bone in his foot, spoke to media Friday as the club wrapped up its season, one day after a loss to Phoenix in game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Williamson is eligible for a huge contract extension in the offseason.

He was asked about that, his health, and if he could have played at the end of this season.