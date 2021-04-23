Shrimpers join search to find seven missing crew members

VERMILLION BAY, La (KLFY) – People from across Acadiana are joining forces with the crew member’s families and friends to help bring them home after the men’s families requested that shrimpers lend their boats to aid the search.

Shrimper Timmy Shouest Jr. said that he believes the men could be in or near Vermillion Bay, though he thinks they could be as far as Texas.

“They just found a floating device from the barge right here off of freshwater Bayou Vermilion block something,” Shouest said. “What that tell you? Eight days, seven days from there to there? Let’s start moving that search over to the west.”

The shrimper says every year, he sees the same weather patterns on affect the water.

“From Florida, come inside the Gulf of Mexico from Florida, you’ve got an east to west current all the time. That current gonna push anything and everything to the west,” Shouest said.

Since the boat capsized near Grand Isle, he says that current will push survivors towards Louisiana, and the winds right now will push them to shore.

“Any meteorologist out there, they’re gonna know, when you got a westerly current and a southeasterly wind, the bodies are going west and into the beach,” Shouest said.

Shouest said he believes they’re somewhere along the Louisiana or Texas shore.

“If I had to say any guessing what we call south point, east point and it can go as far as Texas,” Shouest said. “Just the amount of time, eight, nine days? Move that search this way. Don’t search for them no more over there because their bodies done came to the west. Start searching here.”

Seven men from the Seacor Power crew are still missing.