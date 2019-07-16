Shreveport woman dies after being run over during argument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members have identified the woman hit by an SUV and killed during an argument Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport.

According to relatives, the victim was 21-year old Louqualdelyn Hargrove. They say she leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

Relatives say 21-year old Louqualdelyn Hargrove was run over and killed during an argument with another woman Tuesday on Southern Ave. in Shreveport. (Photo courtesy: Travis Byrd)

It happened around noon Tuesday in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue. Police say two women were arguing when one of them got into her SUV and ran over the victim.

Witnesses say the women were arguing over a man when the driver of the SUV showed up outside the victim’s home on Southern Ave. There was a confrontation and a physical fight, and friends of the victim say the woman driving the SUV took Hargrove’s phone. When Hargrove broke a window in an effort to get the phone back, the driver reportedly ran her over.

According to police, the driver had a child in the vehicle with her at the time and attempted to leave the scene but officers were able to detain her nearby. Police say there was another adult inside the SUV at the time, and that person is also being questioned.

Police have not released any names or further details. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.