Shreveport Police Department investigating the shooting of a six year old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood that left a 6-year-old shot in the chest.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened Thursday at 9:32 p.m. on Ute Street. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockmeup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

