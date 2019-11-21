SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood that left a 6-year-old shot in the chest.
According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened Thursday at 9:32 p.m. on Ute Street. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockmeup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Shreveport Police Department investigating the shooting of a six year old
- The Kickoff: second round playoff edition
- Jonesboro-Hodge basketball star LaDamien Bradford inks with Texas A&M
- Neville baseball’s Parker Fugler signs with Southern Union
- Skip Holtz on quarterback Aaron Allen, ‘Sees the field really well … doesn’t put the ball in danger …’