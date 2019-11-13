Shreveport mayor responds to rumors of withholding city’s help for Trump rally

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is responding to rumors circulating on social media claiming he told the city’s police and fire departments not to help Bossier City or the Secret Service with the upcoming visit by President Donald Trump for a campaign rally.

“Heard news.. Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins will make Shreveport police officers, firefighters and other First Responders to stand down helping Bossier, Secret Service and presidential Envoy for President Trump’s rally in Bossier City tomorrow night. If so true… a total POS,” said one Twitter user in response to the rumor, which appears to have started with a text that was allegedly sent from a Shreveport police supervisor to officers claiming to have been advised to “stand down” assisting with the Trump motorcade Thursday, because “The Mayor has advised he does not want SPD or SFD involved.”

Heard news.. Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins will make Shreveport police officers, firefighters and other First Responders to stand down helping Bossier, Secret Service and presidential Envoy for President Trump's rally in Bossier City tomorrow night. If so true… a total POS. — Pop Lipsey (@imoooman) November 13, 2019

In spite of there being no direct evidence or confirmation of such a directive from the mayor’s office, Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson (Dist. D) joined two other council members Thursday in a public letter citing the reports and urging Perkins to “rescind your order and to immediately instruct our police officers and firefighters to provide all assistance and support necessary to ensure the safety of the President of the United States and his staff during his visit.”

The letter goes on to add, “When it comes to defending and protecting the Office of the Presidency, we are not Republicans or Democrats – we are all Americans. President Trump is our Commander-in-Chief, he is entitled to our respect, and politics should never compromise his personal safety.”

Still, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry appeared to admonish Mayor Perkins in a tweet referencing the rumors late Wednesday morning, saying, “The Mayor of Shreveport should help protect the health and safety of citizens attending President @realDonaldTrump’s rally. The Mayor, and the Governor, should make it clear – publicly – that they support all efforts to protect those citizens attending.”

The Mayor of Shreveport should help protect the health and safety of citizens attending President @realDonaldTrump's rally. The Mayor, and the Governor, should make it clear – publicly – that they support all efforts to protect those citizens attending. #lagov #lalege — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) November 13, 2019

In response to the questions raised on social media, the mayor’s office sent out a statement Wednesday morning saying that the city does plan to provide first responders to assist with the presidential visit.

“Please understand that the President is not coming to Shreveport. His campaign is flying into Barksdale Airforce Base and the rally will be held at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. While the City of Shreveport is constrained by city ordinances that prohibit city property from being used for political purposes, the City is providing first responders and intends to follow all local, state, and federal laws as it relates to this matter.”

Asked what direction the fire department had received from the Mayor’s office in regard to assisting with the presidential visit, SFD Chief of Special Operations and Safety Scott Pinkston said the department has been told all requests for comments should be directed to the Mayor’s office.

President Trump is set to lead the rally Thursday night at the CenturyLink Center for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone in hopes of keeping incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards from winning another term in office.

The event is expected to bring thousands of visitors from the region and across the country to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

As reported on ArkLaTexHomepage.com Tuesday, CenturyLink General Manager Rebecca Bonnevier says the fire marshall will allow 14,200 people inside the venue for Thursday’s event. Attendees are required to have tickets for security reasons, but the tickets are free and do not guarantee a seat. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and limited to two tickets per mobile number. Once the capacity inside the venue is reached, the doors will close. Click here to register.

“Generally speaking, we have heard in the past there are more tickets out than people could get in, so it’s important to get here as soon as possible if you want to be inside,” said Bonnevier. Attendees who don’t make it in will be able to view the rally on LED screens set up outside.

KTAL/KMSS will stream the rally live online on Arklatexhomepage.com and on the Arklatexhomepage apps for iOS and Android.