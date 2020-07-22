Shreveport mayor enters race against US Sen. Bill Cassidy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has drawn the first high-profile challenger to his reelection bid. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his last-minute entrance into Louisiana’s Senate race Wednesday as the candidate signup period began. All of Louisiana’s incumbent members for Congress who are running for a new term drew challengers on the Nov. 3 ballot by the end of the first day of qualifying. Perkins planned to file his registration paperwork Thursday, joining four other challengers to the incumbent senator. The Democratic mayor of the northwest Louisiana city drew widespread attention with his entrance into the race, but Cassidy remains favored for reelection in the red state.

