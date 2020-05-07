Shreveport Man Sentenced for Possessing Stolen Firearm

SHREVEPORT, La. (05-07-2020)– United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced today that Carnell Briggs, 21, appeared in court via video conference and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, to eight months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, for possessing a stolen firearm. Briggs pled guilty to this charge on December 19, 2019.

On May 1, 2019, Shreveport Police officers responded to a tip that known gang members were at a residence in Shreveport armed with firearms and using narcotics. Upon arrival, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the apartment and encountered an individual exiting the apartment holding a camera. The individual told officers he was there to shoot a rap video. Briggs can be seen in the video recording holding a Glock Model 30 .45 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, a firearm that was previously reported stolen in 2016. During a search of the apartment, officers located the Glock Model 30 .45 caliber pistol that had an extended magazine inside the dishwasher. The pistol was loaded with 27 rounds of .45 ammunition. Briggs admitted he knew the firearm was stolen and that is the reason he hid it in the dishwasher when police arrived.

The FBI Northwest Louisiana Violent Crimes Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go towww.justice.gov/psn.

