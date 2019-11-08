Shreveport man in federal custody, accused of threatening President Trump

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in federal custody, accused of making threats on social media against President Donald Trump.

According to documents filed in US District Court in Shreveport, 31-year-old Friedrich Ishola was arrested Wednesday and is currently held on a federal charge of “threats against president and successors to the presidency.”

An affidavit of probable cause filed by a U.S Secret Service agent based in Baton Rouge says their office was contacted by a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office investigator advising them that they had been notified of numerous online threatening posts on social media from Freddy Ishola of Shreveport, LA., on his personal Facebook page. The CPSO investigator told the agents that Ishola was already wanted on state charges for cyber-stalking, and that at least one of his Facebook posts mentioned President Donald Trump and threatened bodily harm.

Among Ishola’s Facebook posts, agents noted, was a link to an online article announcing a proposed Trump rally in Shreveport-Bossier City. Along with the link, Ishola wrote, “Strategic Justice Mission: Bro. Real Talk. You bring your *** here, I’m gon’*** over you.”

The affidavit goes on to list more than 30 more expletive-laden posts over a span of 3 days referring not only to the President, but also to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and CPSO Capt. Bobby Herring, among others.

In one post, the Secret Service agent notes, Ishola names Prator, Herring, and local businessman Danny Lawler in a status update shared along with a brief video showing a man violently resisting arrest by law enforcement officers, set to the song “Kung Foo Fighting,” adding, “This is the last time you take me without a battle. MORTAL COMBAT!!!!”

In another, Ishola ends an 11-minute video “discussing many topics, but ending with statements such as: “I’m trying to get a martyr’s crown, I’m trying to get assassinated, maybe today.”

Caddo booking records showed Ishola was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 5 on four counts of cyber-stalking charges. Bond on those charges total $500,000. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says he has since been transferred into the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Ishola is due in U.S. District Court for a detention hearing next week.