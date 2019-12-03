Shots fired inside Wisconsin high school, suspect in custody

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Police in Wisconsin say a suspect has been taken into custody after shots were fired inside Waukesha South High School on Monday morning, according to WITI.

Officials say the building is safe and secure and described the incident as “isolated.” They say they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

“There has been a critical incident at Waukesha South High School,” police said in a statement. “This is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest. We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized.”

Waukesha South is on lockdown as is Whittier Elementary School which is nearby.

PioALERT: Critical incident reported at Waukesha South H.S. at 10:15am. Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding. There is no threat to Carroll's campus. Please avoid area to allow law enforcement to manage the situation. — Carroll University (@carrollu) December 2, 2019

This is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest. We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 2, 2019

There has been a critical incident at Waukesha South high school. Media staging is at Pick n Save behind the school — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 2, 2019

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.