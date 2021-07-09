Shot-At-A-Million Registration Tonight

Any resident who has taken at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose can register online or over the phone and be eligible for $100,000 in the four weekly drawings or the $1 million grand prize.

Some people around the Louisiana Department of Health are excited for this drawing, and all the ones in the future along with the awareness that it’s spreading.

The first drawing will happen on July 14 but to enter for the drawing, you must be registered by 11:59pm tonight. To do so you can visit ShotAtAMillion.com or if you don’t have internet access you can call the toll-free hotline at 877-356-1511

Kids ages 12 to 17 also have a chance at winning $100,000 in scholarships so long as they have had at least one shot of the vaccine.