Arlisha Shanta Thomas

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 7, 2022, 32-year-old Arlisha Shanta Thomas was arrested for shoplifting at a local Wal-Mart on the 2700 block of Louisville Avenue. As Monroe Police searched her during the arrest, they discovered an orange pill bottle in Thomas’ purse.

According to officers, they found numerous Xanax pills inside of the bottle. Thomas advised officers that she had a prescription for the Xanax pills.

Thomas possessed a total of 36 Xanax pills in the bottle. She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.