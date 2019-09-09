Shootings Increase at Farmerville Apartment Complex

FARMERVILLE, LA (09/09/19) Gunshots disturbed the peace over the weekend at the Sensley’s Townhouses in Farmerville. Police say witnesses reported multiple gunshots from multiple shooters.

Thankfully, no one was injured or killed but one apartment was damaged; left with bullet holes and shattered windows.

Gunfire they say that has virtually come out of nowhere. This neighborhood used to be quiet, but multiple shootings within the last month have left residents asking questions and scared.

Justin Fight and Shawanna Fields are both a resident’s family member and resident, respectively. He told KTVE he spends quite a bit of time at the complex. Fight says “there’s never a reason to murder someone, you know what I’m saying. There’s always another way to handle the problem.”

Fields says “The gun shooting and stuff, it needs to be stopped. We have too many kids over here, we have elderly people over here, and there’s just too much going on. I’m about ready to move myself from over here, it’s too much stuff going on.”

Police say they believe the activity is related to increased narcotics deals. They’re asking the public for assistance in the case. If you have any information regarding these shootings, you can contact the Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318) 368-9679 or the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226.