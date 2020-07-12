Shooting after concert in Mississippi kills 2, wounds some

COMO, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting killed two people and wounded others during a concert in a small northwest Mississippi town. District Attorney John Champion tells WREG-TV gunfire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Sunday during a rap concert in the town of Como. He tells WMCA-TV there are currently no suspects. Como is a town of about 1,200 located about 45 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

