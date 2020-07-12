Shooting after concert in Mississippi kills 2, wounds some

News

by: CJ Maclin

Posted: / Updated:

COMO, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting killed two people and wounded others during a concert in a small northwest Mississippi town. District Attorney John Champion tells WREG-TV gunfire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Sunday during a rap concert in the town of Como. He tells WMCA-TV there are currently no suspects.  Como is a town of about 1,200 located about 45 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories