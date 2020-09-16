‘Shoot, Don’t Shoot’: Sheriff’s department in Louisiana trains deputies by presenting real-life scenarios

(KLFY)- It’s called “Shoot, Don’t Shoot.”

This training requires officers to examine cases and determine what appropriate use of force they would take.

Lieutenant Chris David asked deputies, “What would you do in that situation? Don’t worry about what I would do, you’ve all been trained in use of force.”



Led by Lt. David, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department trains all commissioned gun-carrying law enforcement officers in a shoot, don’t shoot situation.

Officers watch real-life scenes and are asked to respond to what would they do and why.

“We want to understand their thinking and offer suggestions of what to do and what not to do,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.



The training class will now be required three times a year.

During the training, officers are presented with current, actual scenarios from across the country.

Sheriff Guidroz says it gives him and his officers a better understanding of how to respond and react to different, escalated situations.



“With all the events going on across the country, Louisiana, and Acadiana, I saw it necessary to see what is in the minds’ of our deputies,” continued Sheriff Guidroz.



Through the numerous training and classes required for the department, Sheriff Guidroz says it’s their way to uphold the oath to serve and protect St. Landry Parish.



“We are committed to a high standard. If you don’t have discipline, you won’t have success,” Sheriff Guidroz added. “That is one of the first things I instilled here, making sure we have discipline in our ranks whether it’s in our detective section, patrol division or civil department.”