Sheriff’s Office: West Monroe woman attempted to stab boyfriend with butcher knife

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe woman has been charged with domestic abuse after attempting to stab her boyfriend with a butcher knife.

On September 19, 2019, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched after receiving a call in regards to a female attempting to stab a male with a knife at a residence on Sandal Street in Bawcomville.

Per the report, the victim said his girlfriend, 26-year-old Brianna Rochelle Carter, and he was in an argument when she grabbed a knife and lunged at him. The victim said he doesn’t remember her hitting him with her hands or the knife. He said he believed she threw a knife or a hairbrush at him. Deputies learned the victim and arrestee have been living together for three months.

A witness told authorities she drove by the residence and saw Carter with a large butcher knife in her hand lunging at the victim.

Carter later told deputies she was upset at her boyfriend for going to the residence on Sandal Street because it was a known methamphetamine house. She said she never meant to harm or stab him.

Deputies discovered a light wood-handled knife with an eight-inch blade inside Carter’s vehicle.

Carter was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where she was charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault and Failure to Appear.

Her bond was set at $3,500.