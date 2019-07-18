Sheriff’s deputy in Arkansas killed in officer-involved shooting

Update:

STONE COUNTY, Ark. – A local sheriff’s deputy has been killed in an officer-involved shooting.

The Stone County Office of Emergency Management posted the following to social media less than an hour after first reporting the incident:

“We are sad to report that the coroner has been called to the scene for the deputy involved in the shooting we are asking for prayers for all involved and for the deputy’s family.”

We’ve just arrived at the scene where a Stone county sheriff’s deputy has been killed. Very active scene. pic.twitter.com/rquEwMIZHk — Tyler Thomason (@TyThomason) July 18, 2019

Original story:

STONE COUNTY, Ark. – An officer-involved shooting is being reported this morning by the Stone County Office of Emergency Management.

The agency posted to social media around 9:30 a.m. :