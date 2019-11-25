Sheriff shot, killed in line of duty; suspect on the run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey says a county sheriff has been fatally shot in the line of duty.

Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was killed Saturday. Details of the shooting were not immediately released, but Ivey tweeted late Saturday that Williams “was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty.”

She called Williams a “pillar of the community” and offered prayers and sympathy to his family and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. The county is southwest of Montgomery, the state’s capital.

Sheriff John Williams (Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office)

ALEA has released the following alert on the suspect:

The State of Alabama has issued an Emergency BLUE Alert. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating William Chase Johnson, white male with brown hair, 18 years-old, 5’9”, 137lbs. William Johnson may be traveling on foot and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Johnson was last seen at the QV gas station in Lowndes County, Alabama around 8:15PM on November 23, 2019. If you have any information regarding William Johnson, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334)548-2222 or call 911.



