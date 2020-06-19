Sheriff: Challenging time for law enforcement

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber was sworn in for a second term on Thursday. Garber says he wants the sheriff’s department to evolve over the next four years under his leadership. News 10’s Mark Rigsby spoke with the sheriff at the ceremony.
