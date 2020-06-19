Sheriff: Challenging time for law enforcement

RUSTON, LA (6/18/20)--Across America multiple schools are recognizing Juneteenth as an official university holiday, but that's not the case for Louisiana Tech University...or at least not yet. One LaTech student is asking for change.

"Juneteenth is a very important date, it was the emancipation of the remaining slaves and the confederate states. That in itself is a really big deal," said Nia Carlton, student at Louisiana Tech University