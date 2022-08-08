WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — One of the top wide receivers in the 2023 class right out of

Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Catholic Bears star Shelton Sampson Jr has made his college decision and is heading to the SEC.

On Saturday, Sampson jr. He committed to the LSU tigers after announcing at his high school gym, picking brian kelly’s new-look program over the likes of Texas A&M, Alabama, and Florida State.

Another factor in his decision was the #SheltonStays movement. In July, LSU tiger fans, players, and commitments tweeted out the hashtag in support of Sampson going to LSU.

“It was crazy. When I first saw it I was shocked. I didn’t even have words,” Sampson said. “That definitely played a big part in me committing, showing how much they really wanted me. I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was, ‘Why not? “Why not go to LSU? I love how genuine the coaching staff is and I just feel like everything is going in the right direction, says Sampson jr.”

Sampson also shared the caption “Why Not Turn Up In Your City” on a Facebook post Sampson has been on the Catholic varsity squad since his freshman season, helping to lead his team to a 33 And 4 Record, with three state title appearances and two state championship wins in three seasons.

Sampson also held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, And Tennessee, Among Others.