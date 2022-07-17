WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned up the speed, on her way back to the top of the sprint game Sunday, winning her fifth world title at 100 meters by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Shelly-Ann ran a 10.67 time this is her 4th performance of the year under 10.70.

Team USA and former LSU Tiger Aleia Hobbs crossed sixth in 10.92, while Melissa Jefferson was eighth in 11.03.

Grant Holloway is a back-to-back world champion! The American jumped out in front to win gold in the men’s 110m hurdles. Defends his world title in dominating fashion!

Philadelphia eagles receiver Devon Allen advanced to the finals of the 110-meter hurdles in Eugene Oregon Sunday. Allen ran a 13.09 in his semifinal heat, taking second to automatically advance.

He was disqualified from the event after he false-started .001 seconds faster than the .1 limit.

Allen, 27, will be at the eagles’ training camp later this month.

He last played college Football at Oregon from 2014-16 going undrafted in 2017.