NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A make-shift memorial now stands near Bienville and North Pierce streets in Mid-City, where the 73-year-old Linda Frickey took her last breath.

“She was always happy, she was always helping people out. She was a wonderful person,” said Merlin Frickey, Linda’s brother-in-law.

Frickey was killed Monday afternoon while sitting in her car outside of her job at Security Plan Insurance. Police say four juveniles attacked and carjacked her.

She was then dragged by her car down the street before her arm was severed and she bled to death.

“You don’t expect anything like this,” Merlin explained. “I mean, it’s horrible, hard to explain.”

Within 24 hours of the heinous attack, police arrested four juvenile suspects believed to be responsible for Frickey’s death. All four have been charged with second-degree murder.

Now, Frickey’s family is struggling to come to terms with her gruesome death.

“You can’t compare what they took from all of our family, you know?”

Frickey’s loved ones describe her as kind-hearted, generous and caring — someone who would give you the shoes off her feet.

“You can go all over Westwego, all over, and they’ll tell you about her,” Merlin Frickey explained. “She’s a wonderful person.”

Frickey was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. But that time with her family is now cut short by a group of teenagers looking for a vulnerable target.

“Put those kids in a room, make them sit there about 8-10 hours — just looking at what they did.”

Police continue to investigate Linda’s death and the events leading up. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.