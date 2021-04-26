Sex Trafficking Awareness: How to keep you and your family safe

(KTVE/KARD) A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a recent child sex trafficking investigation by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents reveal the victim in this case told investigators that over the course of two days she was forced to have sex with Keithon Courtney.

The victim also told investigators that Courtney gave her to Alonzo Taylor for money – which lead to Taylor having sex with the victim as well.

Courtney allegedly told investigators he picked up the victim; had sex with her twice, and it was consensual. He also told investigators he sold the victim to Taylor for 10 dollars.

all four men on your screen are each facing a charge of trafficking children for sexual purposes.

Even though those men are now behind bars, people of many backgrounds still become victims of human and sex trafficking. No one intends on being the victim of trafficking, whether its overall human, or sexual in nature. but traffickers look for specific aspects in their next victim.

In the case of juvenile victims, one aspect involves the history of the victim.

“Those who run away a lot, who are truant a lot, that don’t go to school. they have chemical dependencies like drug addictions, alcohol abuse, things of that nature. Comes from high risk home situations where there’s a lot of violence, or drug abuse from parents, guardians. ” says James Humphrey, Senior Investigator at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Whether it is human or sex trafficking, or even being kidnapped, the advice to keep you and your loved ones safe remains the same.



“If you’re traveling, make sure a family member knows where you’re going, what time you’re supposed to arrive, things of that nature. that’s just your overall safety tips to everyone.” Humphrey said.

This also includes being mindful of who you are talking with online.

“A lot of the sex trafficking is done online, on the internet and the use of telecommunications” Humphrey said.

There are many resources available, such as purchased.org, that can be helpful in getting high risk people away from these situations, as well those who have become victims of this crime.