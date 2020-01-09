Severe storms likely late Friday through Saturday morning

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/9/2020) A significant severe weather event is expected to unfold this weekend across several states, including the ArkLaMiss, beginning Friday afternoon. A powerful upper-level disturbance, combined with ample moisture and instability, will bring the potential for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

Day 2 Convective Outlook valid from 6am Friday-6am Saturday (Storm Prediction Center)

In addition, up to three inches of rain could fall across much of the area through early Saturday morning, leading to localized street flooding. The greatest hazards will come with a squall line of storms that will develop immediately ahead of an advancing cold front. Storms will continue through the ArkLaMiss during the pre-dawn hours Saturday. Any isolated storms that can develop ahead of the main line will have an increased potential to spawn tornadoes.

Day 3 Convective Outlook valid from 6am Saturday-6am Sunday (Storm Prediction Center)

The severe weather threat will decrease from west to east through the early to mid-morning hours on Saturday.

Tornado watches will likely be issued for much of the area starting tomorrow night and continuing through early Saturday morning. If warnings are issued for your area, act quickly and move to appropriate shelter.

Residents are encouraged to review their severe weather plan, stay up to date with the latest forecast information, and have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts.