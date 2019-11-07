Several gathered at City Hall to protest against President Trump and Rispone

MONROE, LA (11/06/19)– While thousands gathered for the Monroe Trump rally, many remained across the street protesting for Governor John Bel Edwards.



“It’s a good history making event for the city, but the angle and purpose of him coming is entirely different,” said Ambrose Duzart, President of Ouachita NAACP.



President Donald Trump endorsed republican candidate for governor Eddie Rispone for the run off election. Protesters say if Rispone wins Monroe locals will suffer.



“Everybody out here is on fixed incomes, need their medicare, needs their medicaid. I just feel like isn’t right for him to come out and do that. Rispone said he was going to knock it off and I don’t think that’s fair,” said Venetta Calloway, Protester.



In addition, some are skeptical about President Trump’s visit to Monroe, calling it just an act.



“Honestly I think it’s a money grab and I feel like they are trying to intimidate us in this small town and having people shipped from all over the country to be here,” said Colby Ainsworth, Protester.



Ultimately, being the voice for those who may be afraid.



“We believe we are talking and fighting for others that may not have the encouragement that we have to do,” said Duzart.



But an hour into expressing their first amendment right, police told them to stay back.



Trump and Rispone protesters started across the street from the Monroe Civic Center until police told them they had to back up 50 feet from the street. Later, police came back and said Secret Service wants them to back up 100 feet from the street. This places them on the steeps of city hall. Though they seem far, they are still getting their point across.



“They are pushing us all the way back over here to try and hide us, but we will be heard and we will fight and we will win,” said Colby.



Though Trump made his appearance Wednesday, these protesters believe Governor Edwards still has a chance of winning the run off against Rispone.



“Yes mam, he still has a chance to win, and hes going to win because he is my governor,” said Calloway.



Some protesters were encouraging locals to hit the polls and cast their votes. Early voting ends this Saturday, November 9th, and the run off election will be held on the 16th.