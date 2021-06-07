Seven arrested in burglary investigation on Puckett Lake Road

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, June 6, at around 10:00 p.m., seven people were arrested in a burglary investigation.

According to police reports, an off-duty deputy alerted authorities to a seven person robbery of two residences on Puckett Lake Road.

The off-duty deputy witnessed all seven suspects entering the two residences and carrying items to three separate vehicles. All seven suspects were subject to a traffic stop shortly thereafter.

In each of the vehicles, there were several items in plain view that the victim/homeowner easily identified as her own.

Each of the arrestees were given their Rights per Miranda, and each admitted being at the address, but denied carrying any items out. Instead, they all claimed an unknown person put the items in the vehicles.

They were all transported to OCC where they were booked separately, each on two counts of Simple Burglary and one count of Theft.