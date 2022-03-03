(The Hill) — Tennis superstar Serena Williams took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out The New York Times for using a photo of her sister, Venus Williams, in an article about her new capital venture fund.

She called on the Times to “do better” with “engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases.”

“No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough. This is why I raised $111 million for Serena Ventures,” Williams said on Twitter, adding “even I am overlooked.”

“You can do better, New York Times.”

The paper’s business section Twitter account responded to Williams’s tweet and acknowledged the error.

“This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online,” the newspaper added.

It added that a correction will appear in the print edition as well.

The Times did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for further comment.

About 75 percent of portfolio company founders that Serena Ventures is bringing in, she said, come from historically underrepresented backgrounds, according to Times.

The report added that the investment firm is already an active angel investor with a portfolio of 60 companies.