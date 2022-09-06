WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)-September 4–10 is national suicide prevention week, and this hits close to home for members of the ArkLaMiss.

Tori Gray is a tattoo artist whose son attempted suicide. “My oldest son attempted his life, and that was very difficult and heartbreaking for me because I had to watch this kid go through an overdose, no matter how many times I was like, Hey, are you okay? And he’s like, “No, I’m fine. And then the next day, you can tell he wasn’t, and he knew he wasn’t okay, and it was very trying on me.”

Gray has also tattooed many semicolon tattoos in her time at Cold Desert. “The semicolon when it comes down to tattooing represents that my story is not over. Basically, I had the choice to end it, and I chose not to.”

Gray also gave a tip on how all it takes is one small gesture to save a life. “A kind word can be the one thing that can keep somebody from going over the edge. You can save a life by just giving a compliment.”

If you or someone you know is having difficult thoughts, the suicide prevention lifeline is available 24/7 for texts or calls at its new number of 9-8-8.