Senior Night: Neville’s Andrew Cagle

We’re continuing to recognize athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your local injury attorneys.” Meet Neville’s Andrew Cagle. The two-sport star recently saw his baseball career end prematurely. On March 12th Cagle pitched in what would be the tigers’ final contest. An 7-3 win over Sterlington. Cagle struck out eight batters and hit a solo shot. Aside from playing baseball, the senior suited up for Mickey Mccarty’s team, during the fall. This past season, he was the class 4-a defensive m-v-p. Want us to honor your senior? E-mail me at news@NBC10news.net. Include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats.

