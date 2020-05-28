Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Senior Night: Neville’s Andrew Cagle

News
Posted: / Updated:

We’re continuing to recognize athletes from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas. This is “Senior night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your local injury attorneys.” Meet Neville’s Andrew Cagle. The two-sport star recently saw his baseball career end prematurely. On March 12th Cagle pitched in what would be the tigers’ final contest. An 7-3 win over Sterlington. Cagle struck out eight batters and hit a solo shot. Aside from playing baseball, the senior suited up for Mickey Mccarty’s team, during the fall. This past season, he was the class 4-a defensive m-v-p. Want us to honor your senior? E-mail me at news@NBC10news.net. Include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories