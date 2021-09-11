Senator Tom Cotton releases a statement on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — With today marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released a statement discussing the tragic incident:

“On this 20th anniversary of 9/11 we remember the nearly 3,000 Americans who were taken from us on that terrible day. We also honor the thousands of veterans who fought to ensure that such an attack would never happen again. For many, this is an especially painful anniversary, but I urge those commemorating it to not only remember the anguish, but also the courage we saw on 9/11 and since. From the riders of Flight 93 who charged a cockpit and saved the Capitol, to the firefighters and police officers who ran into the burning towers of New York, to the countless men and women who volunteered to fight and avenge the attack, the heroes of 9/11 outnumbered the terrorists many times over. God bless them and God bless the victims of the attack. We shall never forget.”