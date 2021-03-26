Senator Kennedy traveling to border Friday; says the immigrant crisis could have been prevented

DONNA, TX. (KLFY) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is traveling to the border Friday to inspect the government response to thousands of immigrants at the Mexico U.S. line. He says it’s the consequence of President Joe Biden abandoning the policies of his predecessor, but today the president defended his decision.

Last week, the Homeland Security Secretary said we are on pace for the highest level of border crossings in 20 years. U.S. Border Patrol caught roughly 100,000 migrants at the border in February alone.

Friday, Senator John Kennedy and 18 of his Republican colleagues will visit the Customs & Border Protection Facility in Donna, TX. President Biden confirmed the facility is at 1556% capacity with mostly unaccompanied minors. Senator Kennedy has a theory why.

“President Biden on his first day on the job decided to eliminate every single policy and practice that we had implemented and that the Trump administration had implemented that secured the border. Now one need not be clairvoyant to see what was going to happen,” Kennedy argued. “People flooded into our country.”

Kennedy credited the “Remain in Mexico” policy, the “Safe Third Country” agreements, and the construction of the border wall for preventing rushes at the border, but Thursday President Biden defended eliminating each in his first televised press conference..

“I make no apologies for any programs that did not exist before Trump became President that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity,” President Biden said.

Biden said the majority of those crossing the border are sent back, mainly adults and families, but under his administration, unaccompanied children are always taken in with a goal of finding their family in three days, but because Health and Human Services can’t keep up, 16,000 emergency beds are being added to prevent unsafe crowding.

“The idea that I’m going to say, which I would never do, that if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we’re just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side. No previous administration has ever done that, except Trump. I am not going to do it,” President Biden stated.

Photos released on Tuesday from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show DHS officials assisting migrants at the migrant processing facility in Donna, Texas, on Feb. 25 and March 17. (Courtesy Photos)

Kennedy says there is a way for anyone to cross the border and allowing it open for some undermines the process.

“I think the American people support legal immigration, but they don’t support illegal immigration,” Senator Kennedy said. “He (Biden) inherited the most secure border that we’ve had in my lifetime. Was it absolutely secured? No. But it was the most secured in my lifetime.”

According to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the additional bed space has been added or will be added in these locations:

Feb. 19: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (Dallas, Texas), 2300 beds

Mar. 20:: Target Lodge Pecos North (Pecos, Texas), 2000 beds

Mar. 23: second Carrizo Springs facility (Carrizo Springs, Texas), 500 beds

Mar. 24: San Diego Convention Center (San Diego, California), 1400 beds

Mar. 25: Fort Bliss (El Paso, Texas), 5000 beds

Mar. 25: Joint Base San Antonio Lackland (San Antonio, Texas), 350 beds

Mar. 25: Freeman Expo Center (San Antonio, Texas), 2400 beds

The Senators joining John Kennedy Friday are: