Senator Kennedy stops by Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home

Senator John Kennedy visited the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home today to thank local veterans and show his support for them.

Senator Kennedy sits on the appropriations committee and stated that congress has had trouble with the veterans administration in getting healthcare for veterans. That’s why congress has passed a law that allows veterans, who don’t get the healthcare they need from the VA, to go to any doctor and congress will pick up the tab while they work to help the administration to do better.



“Fine Americans, men and women, give up a substantial portion of their lives and join the military to help us remain free and therefor strong, and we can’t thank them enough,” Kennedy said.

The Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home has been caring for area veterans since 1996.