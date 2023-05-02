WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Senator Katrina Jackson held a Session Talk to discuss the Louisiana legislative session with citizens of District 34.

One particular topic discussed was Senate Bill 166 for Capital Outlay which seeks to waive the local match requirements for certain projects in certain towns.

“That’s extremely important. Those towns and smaller municipalities are not able to meet that 25 percent match,” said Senator Katrina Jackson. “This is balancing the scales for a lot of areas in Northeast Louisiana that can not meet that 25 percent match.

Senator Jackson also touched base on Senate Bill 209, which would change the language of the abortion bill. Jackson explains the reason why this bill will be withdrawn as of this week.

“That was a placeholder waiting on the doctor to give us language to clear up about one hospital in Baton Rouge that they could not perform a miscarriage, that can not treat a woman from miscarriage. They finally put out a statement that said it was their procedure at that hospital before the laws came into effect, and now after that the woman miscarriage naturally.”

Other topics included Senate Bill 105, which would expand the income tax deduction for a dependent unborn child.

“The way the bill is written; the father and the mother would have the opportunity, I think, to claim half, but they can also agree on half of the credit. But they can also agree that one parent would claim.” Explained Jackson.