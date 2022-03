WASHINGTON (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Senator John Kennedy shared a statement after a meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace Judge Stephen Breyer as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson today, and I look forward

to hearing more from her in the upcoming Judiciary Committee hearing,” Kennedy said. Senator John Kennedy