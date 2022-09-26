MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Luke Mixon, makes a stop in Monroe to meet voters.

The meet and greet was held at the American Legion Hall where former Navy fighter pilot Luke Mixon talked about the campaign and listened to the ideas and concerns of voters.

During the event, he spoke about infrastructure, healthcare, high quality job opportunities and his plan to help reduce inflation and crime.

“It’s important to me that we have people who are willing to fight for those things. I believe Senator Kennedy voted against our nation on January 6th. I believe he voted against our state’s best interest. People have to speak up and I believe I can be that person to represent the state well,” said Mixon.

“I’ve spoken to law enforcement. Look, I think there are short term and long term solutions. Long term, you just have to give kids opportunities, right. We need to invest in educating, so kids can turn away from the line of crime. But in the short term, we simply need to fund public safety. We need to provide our police department with the resources they need to protect and serve their community in a safe, effective, and humane way. “

This year’s U.S. Senate race also includes Republican Sen. John Kennedy. U.S. Senate elections will be held on November 8th.