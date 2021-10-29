Sen. Jackson appointed to Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-Monroe) has been appointed to the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight. The committee was created by the Senate President Cortez to address policy issues related to police brutality of certain Troopers of the Louisiana State Police that have plagued the community over the years. Issues that have been covered up, have recently come to the light.

Louisiana cannot move forward while minorities live in fear when encountering any member of law enforcement. It is my hope that this committee will review the recent reforms implemented by Governor John Bel Edwards along with those previously submitted by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and others to create policies that will eliminate the bad actors within the ranks of those who are hired to “protect and serve” our community. I believe working together we can recommend policy that brings about real change. I thank President Cortez for having the insight to form this committee and my fellow members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and local attorneys like Attorney Donecia BanksMiley, from the firm Pleasant, Williams and Banks-Miley; Attorney Carol Powell Lexing and others for their continued advocacy against police brutality.

State Senator Katrina Jackson