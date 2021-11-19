Sen. Cassidy announces $6.5 Million for HIV/AIDS treatment and services

WASHINGTON, D. C. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Louisiana is set to receive a large sum of money to help with treatment and provide services for those who have HIV or AIDS related illnesses. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced the Department of Health and Human Services will grant the Louisiana Department of Health $6,591,965 in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants to help fund HIV drugs and services for uninsured patients.
The Ryan White Program provides the comprehensive system of HIV primary care, essential support services, and medications to improve the health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.
“As a doctor, I treated uninsured HIV patients and saw the pain this disease can cause,” says Senator Cassidy. “This money is a great investment in making Louisiana healthier and lowering the rate of HIV.”